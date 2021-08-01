TD Securities Cuts Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.50

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on Alamos Gold in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Alamos Gold to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$10.14 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.89 and a 1-year high of C$14.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$287.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.6388732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

