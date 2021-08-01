ProPetro (PUMP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ProPetro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PUMP opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 3.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

