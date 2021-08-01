Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 445 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 430 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 423.09.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.