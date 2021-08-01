Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Expands By 38.0%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
WBND opened at $27.42 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.
