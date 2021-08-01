Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Expands By 38.0%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WBND opened at $27.42 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,102,000.

