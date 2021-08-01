ATCO’s (ACO.X) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$49.00 price objective on the stock.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a neutral rating and set a C$45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB lowered ATCO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.69.

Shares of ACO.X stock opened at C$45.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.34. ATCO has a 12 month low of C$35.68 and a 12 month high of C$46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.07.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of ATCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.75 per share, with a total value of C$218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,203,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,146,404,700. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$99,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$116,900.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

