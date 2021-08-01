The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 270 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.07. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

