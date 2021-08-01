Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an “underpeform” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

Acadian Timber stock opened at C$17.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.83. Acadian Timber has a 52 week low of C$14.33 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16. The firm has a market cap of C$293.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

