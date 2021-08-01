First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 27.23%.

FIBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

FIBK opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

