Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.34 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $356.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.95. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 10.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 27.3% in the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Facebook by 13.3% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.