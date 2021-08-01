Enterprise Financial Services Corp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 117.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

