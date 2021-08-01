Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $20.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $18.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $23.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $24.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $21.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $23.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $96.45 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

GOOG stock opened at $2,704.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,553.25. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

