Contrasting Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

22.0% of Blade Air Mobility shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Limelight Networks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Limelight Networks $230.19 million 1.53 -$19.28 million ($0.14) -20.07

Blade Air Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limelight Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blade Air Mobility and Limelight Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 1 0 3.00 Limelight Networks 1 7 1 0 2.00

Limelight Networks has a consensus target price of $5.19, indicating a potential upside of 84.61%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than Blade Air Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Limelight Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -195.81% -3.52% Limelight Networks -24.06% -21.53% -11.26%

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats Blade Air Mobility on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.