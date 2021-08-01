Comparing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Red Eléctrica Corporación pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73% Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Red Eléctrica Corporación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Red Eléctrica Corporación’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A Red Eléctrica Corporación N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than Red Eléctrica Corporación.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Red Eléctrica Corporación, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Red Eléctrica Corporación 3 5 1 0 1.78

Risk & Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats Red Eléctrica Corporación on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, S.A. transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services. In addition, it constructs energy storage facilities in non-mainland and isolated systems; operates satellite communications system and offers space segment services for the geostationary orbital slots; sells and leases satellites and spatial capacity; and offers technical consultancy and satellite telecommunications services. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.