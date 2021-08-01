Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to B+ by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $151.49 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.06.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.10. Omnicell has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $119,344,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $62,233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 1,362.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,960,000 after purchasing an additional 422,947 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Omnicell by 735.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 419,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,492,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,965,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,552,000 after purchasing an additional 301,987 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

