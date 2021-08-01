Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81. Edison International has a twelve month low of $48.47 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after buying an additional 5,248,524 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after buying an additional 4,305,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after buying an additional 3,140,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

