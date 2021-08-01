Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Atreca alerts:

Shares of Atreca stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atreca by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Atreca by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Atreca by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Atreca by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Atreca by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.