Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWKS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.51. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 32.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.