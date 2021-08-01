Warburg Research Reiterates “€85.50” Price Target for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3)

Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.80 ($98.59).

ETR DRW3 opened at €77.50 ($91.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.58. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52-week high of €84.40 ($99.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The company has a market cap of $666.50 million and a PE ratio of 7.58.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

