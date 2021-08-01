GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G1A. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €35.23 ($41.44).

G1A stock opened at €37.39 ($43.99) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €37.96 ($44.66). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

