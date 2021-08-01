BP (BP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BP (NYSE:BP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BP stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.