Life Storage (LSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Life Storage to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Life Storage to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $63.99 and a 1 year high of $119.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.81.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

