Whitestone REIT (WSR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect Whitestone REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSR opened at $8.85 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $378.60 million, a P/E ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

