Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.88

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPOF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $4,498,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth about $26,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

