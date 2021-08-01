Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Humana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.92. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.75 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup upped their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.65.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $425.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $442.80. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 45,992 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $1,307,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

