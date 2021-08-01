Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Decisionpoint Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Decisionpoint Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Decisionpoint Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.
About Decisionpoint Systems
DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.