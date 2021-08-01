Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.07

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 2698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 16,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $510,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,143.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

