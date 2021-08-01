Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.88.

Shares of ODFL opened at $269.15 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

