Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mattel in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MAT. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MAT opened at $21.72 on Friday. Mattel has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth $372,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mattel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Mattel by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

