Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.00. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 24,875 shares traded.

The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,339.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 347,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 341,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $807,000.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

