Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

INCY opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.32. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

