iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 12-Month High at $455.55

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $455.55 and last traded at $455.55, with a volume of 4185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $453.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

