Meridian Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meridian in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. Meridian had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 26.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Meridian stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Meridian has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $166.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meridian by 91.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Meridian by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meridian by 13.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meridian by 83.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

