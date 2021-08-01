Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.