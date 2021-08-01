Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,048 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,147% compared to the average daily volume of 485 call options.

VOYA stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,889 shares of company stock valued at $588,430. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on VOYA. Truist boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

