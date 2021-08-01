Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ATC. UBS Group lowered shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King started coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Atotech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

ATC stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Atotech has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atotech will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,504,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,358,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

