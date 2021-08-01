Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ooma, Inc. provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home and mobile users. The Company’s products include Ooma Office for small businesses, Business Promoter, Ooma Telo for home, Ooma end-point devices, Ooma Premier Service for Telo, Talkatone Application as well as caller identification, call-waiting and voice mail services. Ooma, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

OOMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Ooma stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.64 and a beta of 0.42. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.59.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $98,365.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $2,670,959. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ooma during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 26.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

