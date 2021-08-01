Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,168 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,454% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $145.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.13. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in LCI Industries by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in LCI Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

