Indivior (LON:INDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.60 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 166.90 ($2.18), with a volume of 478719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.50 ($2.07).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Indivior in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.98.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

