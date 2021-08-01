Analyzing Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eurofins Scientific $6.21 billion 3.55 $616.27 million $3.95 31.39 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.58 $356.55 million $1.14 35.54

Eurofins Scientific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS. Eurofins Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eurofins Scientific and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eurofins Scientific N/A N/A N/A Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.73% 15.16% 3.68%

Volatility & Risk

Eurofins Scientific has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Eurofins Scientific and Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eurofins Scientific 3 1 3 0 2.00 Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1 6 1 0 2.00

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Gilles G. Martin in 1987 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia. The company also operates 453 supermarkets under the Pingo Doce banner, including 20 Pingo Doce & Go supermarkets; and 38 cash and carry stores and four platforms under the Recheio name in Portugal. In addition, it operates restaurants under the Pingo Doce name; Bem-Estar stores; and petrol stations and clothing under Code brand. Further, the company operates 22 kiosks and coffee shops under the Jeronymo name; and 23 chocolates and confectionary retail stores under Hussel name. Additionally, the company engages in human resources top management, real estate management and administration, training, and saline brackish waters aquaculture; retail management, consultancy, and logistics activities; the purchase and sale of real estate; growing of crops and farming of animals; retail sale of pharmaceutical, orthopedic, and health and beauty products; manufacture of milk and dairy products; and provision of economic and accounting, business portfolio management, investment management, financial, and sea passenger water transport services. It is also involved in the trading and distribution of consumer goods; retail and wholesale of non-food products; other business support service activities; and provision of services in the area of wholesale and retail distribution. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. is a subsidiary of Sociedade Francisco Manuel dos Santos, SGPS, S.E.

