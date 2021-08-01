Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective by Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Danone in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

BN opened at €62.06 ($73.01) on Friday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.90.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

