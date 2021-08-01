JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €36.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €38.17 ($44.91).

STM opened at €34.54 ($40.64) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.34. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

