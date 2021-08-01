Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €122.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on Safran in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on Safran in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.73 ($150.27).

Shares of SAF opened at €110.30 ($129.76) on Thursday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €119.97.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

