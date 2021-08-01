Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Park National Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Park National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $113.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Park National has a 52 week low of $79.96 and a 52 week high of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is 53.44%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Park National by 390.0% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Park National by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Park National by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

