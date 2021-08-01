The Clorox (CLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.81. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $170.50 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

