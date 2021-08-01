TravelCenters of America (TA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.35. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71. TravelCenters of America has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $421.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.40 and a beta of 2.18.

In other TravelCenters of America news, VP Mark R. Young sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $433,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,562.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Barry A. Richards sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,765.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.