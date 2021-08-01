Ultra Clean (UCTT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ultra Clean to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UCTT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,995 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

