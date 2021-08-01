Brokers Offer Predictions for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFG. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

