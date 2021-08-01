National Bank Financial Weighs in on Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $168.21 price target on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFC. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$189.14.

IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$131.94 and a twelve month high of C$173.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$168.36.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

