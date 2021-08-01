Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. Analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $296,803.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 584,727 shares of company stock worth $11,530,367. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,826,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,656,000 after buying an additional 1,180,574 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $6,097,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $4,289,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

