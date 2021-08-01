National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.